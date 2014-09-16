The Real Reason You Don’t Care About The Apple Watch

The Macintosh made you a painter. The iPod put 1,000 songs in your pocket. The iPhone turned us all into amateur photographers. Then the iPad offered up a blank canvas limited only by imagination.

Now what does the Apple Watch do? Functionally, its biggest breakthrough is that it can pay for things very conveniently, with just a tap of the wrist. Its biggest advertised feature is by all measures and accounts, boring. What design challenges lay ahead for Apple? Boring ones. It’s no secret that Apple’s success can be attributed to, as Steve Jobs put it, design innovations that live specifically at the intersection between technology and liberal arts. To be fair, the Apple Watch doesn’t solve these types of problems, in part, because Apple has already solved so many of them. They already made the connected world accessible from your pocket. They already gave us a portable screen that we could draw pretty well on. The world will never be blown away by an MP3 player again. That moment came and went.

I was disappointed by the Apple Watch announcement for the same reasons you may have been. Its industrial design, while featuring thoughtful elements like a magnetic clasp, easily swappable bands, and that clever “digital crown” navigation system, ostensibly resembled the smartwatches we’ve already seen from companies like Samsung and Motorola–as if Apple showed up casually late to a party they were too cool for, only to realize, everybody else there was wearing its same shoes. I mean, the iPhone floored you the first time you saw it, as if Apple had traveled to the future and stolen it back for all of us to share. The Apple Watch was a Samsung Galaxy Gear dipped in rose gold, the blush wine of the precious metal world. But the bigger reason to be disappointed–the one that matters beyond my personal taste or our insatiable thirst for the new–is that the Apple Watch isn’t connected to anything particularly beautiful or fun. Think about it: Every major Apple release has been grounded in some landmark support of multimedia, helpfully enabled by a breakthrough in user interaction. The Macintosh let you paint because it made your hand feel like a natural extension of the cursor on-screen. The iPod paired a deeply organized music collection with a wheel that could explore artists, albums, genres, and individual tracks with equal grace. The Apple Watch has little appreciation for art or creativity.

Whether it was the iPad’s touchscreen, or the iPod’s music library, Apple devices either made you an artist, or gave you a better way to consume art. But the closest the Apple Watch comes to this idea is allowing you control your music from your wrist or scribble a doodle to beam to a friend. Nothing about the Apple Watch will fundamentally shift the way we experience TV, movies, photos or music. The Apple Watch has little appreciation for art or creativity. So what design challenges lay ahead for Apple? Boring ones. Taking a cue from the Apple Watch, you see two highly lucrative, infrastructure-level problems: payments and health. They’re certainly important problems worthy of Apple’s attention, but that doesn’t make them fun.

Payments is the ultimate snoozefest. Yes, our credit card infrastructure is decades old. No, it’s probably not secure enough to protect our accounts in the digital age. Yes, there is a better way. And Apple, by making deals with the likes of Visa and Mastercard, will be giving it to us because it will make them a whole lot of money, and the logical point of, why shouldn’t your phone double as your wallet? We’ll all use it, but nobody will be amazed because payments are boring. The second big solution is health tracking. Health is really important. Sometimes it’s a matter of life and death. And maybe, just maybe, Apple can manage to exchange and combine my vitals with the data my health provider has to offer some kind of realtime analytics. I can barely begin to comprehend how important that could be. Building the right digital health is one of the biggest design, political, and infrastructural challenges of the modern era. But health data is boring. And when it isn’t boring, it’s worse; it’s depressing or even devastating.

