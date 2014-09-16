From The Makers Of Paper, A Platform For An Internet You Can Touch

FiftyThree, maker of the buzzy iPad drawing app Paper , has released a new product that lets you draw in a community sketchbook, riffing on the templates of others.

When FiftyThree released the sketching app Paper, the iPad was still seen as a device for “ content consumption”–a window that allowed you buy media but not create it. Paper bucked that idea. It showed us that anyone could draw beautifully on the iPad. And it was downloaded 8 million times as of last year. Now, companies like Adobe are rethinking their entire app suite around how users can create content on a tablet.

I suspect FiftyThree’s latest product, Mix, will be equally influential, if not even more important than Paper’s original launch. Because Mix teases an even larger, potentially more disruptive idea–an Internet that allows you to reach through a screen and manipulate multimedia at will. Lurking inside Mix is an Internet that you can touch.

Mix is a social drawing platform, a place where you can post a sketch and watch dozens of others riff on that sketch. And it’s actually built right inside of Paper. Swipe up, and you go from your private notebooks to the public drawing community. “We wanted to encourage a world where people could build off each other’s ideas,” explains Fiftythree CEO Georg Petschnigg.

Mix isn’t a synchronous drawing app that enables 10 people to sketch on the same virtual canvas at the same time. It’s more like a mass photocopier. The first person might draw a circle. The second person might make that circle into a basketball. A third person might draw a face on that circle instead. And then a fourth person might put hair on the face. Every sketch is the branch on a tree of visual riffing. And anyone on Mix might be part of that tree. It’s open to everyone.

That might sound like a lot to juggle. But it isn’t, really, because Mix’s interface is nice and simple: You look at an image you like. You tap it and it zooms in full screen. You can draw on it. And if you like your drawing, you can publish it with another tap. Remixing can take seconds or hours, but the speed is fully dependent on you rather than UI bureaucracy.