Take A Typographic Tour Of New York

From a typographer’s perspective, New York City is a safari of thousands of species of letters: the common pigeon of Helvetica, the flashy peacock of neon cursive, the exotic beast of Gothic rendered in three-dimensional metal. In “Type Safari,” designer James Victore gives a typographic tour of Brooklyn and Queens, commenting on everything from menswear icon Paul Smith’s “pretty sweet” signature to Starbucks’ “fat, nasty sans serif.” The soul-patched Victore, whose punk-inflected design work has been exhibited at MoMA and is in the permanent collection of the Louvre, collaborated with Adobe Typekit and Makeshift Society to make the short film, which shows urban life through the eyes of one of today’s greatest type nerds.