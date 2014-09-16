This House Was Inspired By “Star Wars”

Why buy a starter home when you can buy a Star Wars home? The Starwars House, by Korean architecture firm Moon Hoon, manages to look like Obi Wan Kenobi’s guest house without actually directly referencing any single design element from George Lucas’s classic space opera.

Geometrically, the Star Wars house has almost the same lines as the Sandcrawler from the beginning of A New Hope, but the exterior has a texture that is closer to the militaristic gray skin of the Death Star. Combined with the irregular, asymmetrical design of the house–which manages to evoke the moisture farms of Tatooine–and Moon Hoon’s design manages to be a pastiche of multiple Star Wars styles at once.

The house cost $200,000. Not a bad price for a home, let alone a piece of a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking to Designboom, Moon Hoon says that the house was designed for a young South Korean family looking to upgrade from an apartment to a small residential home with a garden for their children to play in. Drawing inspiration from the husband’s childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, Moon Hoon created a whimsical design that didn’t look overtly sci-fi, but appealed to the child in all of us.

On the inside, Moon Hoon’s design is a little less evocative of the George Lucas aesthetic: it’s bright, open, and modern. It contains a few playful elements, like a playroom hidden behind a bookcase and a short slide between floors, but the white walls and combination pine-and-birch woodwork are otherwise pretty conventional. Inside, it looks like a home designed to be filled with Ikea furniture. And hey, if you shop wisely, Ikea can be totally Star Wars. May I start by suggesting this Death Star-inspired Ikea lamp?

