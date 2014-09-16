Watch Wes Anderson’s Characters Go For A Wild Ride [Supercut]

Many of Wes Anderson’s films are based on epic adventures, whether on icy mountaintops or in the murky depths of the sea. In “ Wes Anderson: Vehicles ,” supercut master Jaume Lloret condenses Anderson’s shots of characters behind the wheel–from Fantastic Mr. Fox’s motorcycle ride to the submarine trip in The Life Aquatic–into a single, immaculate minute.

Since Wes Anderson’s obsession with symmetry borders on pathological, it comes as no surprise that most of these shots are perfectly centered, with twin bike handlebars mirroring each other and steering wheels like bullseyes mid-screen. As Lloret melds these distinct trips into one fluid journey, through ski slaloms and down Moonrise Kingdom’s river, the shots become variations on the same theme, exposing the director’s tendency to stylistically repeat himself.CD