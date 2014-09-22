Photographs Sculpted Into Stunning 3-D Still Lifes

Bringing three-dimensionality to flat imagery usually involves sophisticated technology and red-and-blue-lensed glasses. But artist Daniel Gordon has found another way: Since 2010, he has been printing out photographs from the Internet–of artichokes and oranges, lemons, and watermelons, flowers and fish–then sculpting the printouts into three-dimensional still lifes that he then photographs.

In glossy, hyper-saturated colors, they make for a trippy optical illusion of sorts, these photographs of photographs pretending to be the real thing. It’s a 21st-century take on the classical still life composition and the age-old analog mediums of origami and collage. After Gordon takes the photographs, he dismantles these tableaus and reuses his paper fruits and vegetables in new arrangements.

Called Shadows, Patterns, Pears, Gordon’s photo series is on view now at Amsterdam’s Foam Gallery, which honored him with the Foam Paul Huf Award this year for a promising photographer under 35.

[h/t: the Guardian]CD