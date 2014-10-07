A Designer’s Guide To Launching A Successful Kickstarter





The success of these campaigns is not surprising, Daly says. People on crowdfunding sites are pledging money to Kickstarter campaigns like never before. In 2012, just over 2 million backers pledged a little over $320 million to Kickstarter projects. In 2013, 3 million people contributed $480 million total to various campaigns. (Even so, 60% of all Kickstarters never get funded, and the money pledged is returned to backers.) We asked Daly to give us her best tips and tricks for designers wanting to fund a Kickstarter campaign. Here’s what she told us.

In the earliest days of crowdsourcing, any cool-sounding idea that got enough people talking had a good chance of getting funded. But in 2014, funders are more discriminating, not to mention sophisticated. That gives designers an edge over other people trying to get their projects funded. “It’s incredibly important for a Kickstarter project to have a designer’s eye on it,” Daly says. “A project needs to look good to get any traction whatsoever.”

Your design may be good, but that doesn’t matter if no one knows where to find it.

In the case of the Standards Manual, Daly says that was doubly true. Not only was the original Standards Manual created by legendary designer Massimo Vignelli, but the project to republish it was created and overseen by Pentagram designers Hamish Smyth and Jesse Reed.

Launching a Kickstarter is like making a movie: everything depends on pre-production. “I’d say pre-production is the most important part of launching a successful crowdsourcing campaign,” Daly says. “If your project doesn’t explode as soon as it goes live, it’s probably going to just limp to the finish, or die trying.” That means building up buzz before your project is even live.

In the case of the Standards Manual, Daly says that the team worked to generate buzz for the project by creating a Twitter account in which a page from the manual was tweeted every single day. Based upon that Twitter account, a number of publications (including Fast Company) wrote about the Standards Manual; within three weeks, with no promotion, it had over 800 followers. By the time the Standards Manual Kickstarter was ready to go live, Daly and her team had not only proved there was interest in the project, but had lined up the reporters who covered the Twitter account to cover the Kickstarter when it went live.