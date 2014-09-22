How Apple’s Innovative Design Became Boring Design

Apple is the biggest and most influential technology company on the planet. A big reason for its success can be attributed to how it fully embraced a user-centric approach to design before many of its competitors even bothered to consider it .

advertisement

From the day Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, Apple design became capital-D Design: the original iMac inspired lines of bold, colorful (or pure white) plastic gadgets, from desktop computers to tiny MP3 players. Apple’s design matured and changed with the advent of new production techniques; the white plastic MacBook’s frequent cracking was solved by the use of sturdier materials like single-block aluminum. But in the process of correcting design flaws, distancing itself from the gimmickry of its peers, and embracing a new, slick aesthetic, Apple left behind the playfulness and personality-filled designs of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

But in the process of correcting design flaws, distancing itself from the gimmickry of its peers, and embracing a new, slick aesthetic, Apple left behind the playfulness and personality-filled designs of the late 1990s and early 2000s. And where Apple goes, so goes the collective tech mindset. Today, a quick glance at the “premium” product landscape reveals an overwhelming number of clones; monotonous, metallic sea of laptops, phones and tablets from companies who lack the ability to define their own vision and aesthetic. Consumer tech products have almost certainly become better as a result of their mimickry, but it has also made this design trend phenomenally boring. This glass and metal gospel has been helped along by tech pundits, who have not necessarily been prepared to transition from evaluating CPU performance to analyzing design. Thus, holding all other products up against Apple’s own represented a convenient and safe way for reviewers to jump into the design conversation without fully grasping the fundamentals. And the last five or six years have had one dominant tone: Apple design is good, and the more a gadget looks and feels like an Apple product, the better it is. This maybe simplifies the sentiment, but I think it’s still accurate. Photo: John Karakatsanis Here’s an example: The most-praised non-Apple smartphone design of the past five years is undoubtedly the HTC One, but from an industrial design perspective it differs in no meaningful way from its contemporary iPhone. It is glass and aluminum; it is slim, it is cool, it is minimalist, it nods to Dieter Rams and his work at Braun. This is the Apple style of the moment.

advertisement

And then there’s the Nokia Lumia. When the first model launched it was distinct. It mixed high-quality plastics and fun colors with a screen that appeared to melt over the sides of the phone like Dali’s clocks. It had the fit and finish of the iPhone and was as pocketable and durable as any other phone worthy of the “good design” tag. But while the design was politely praised by tech reviewers, it was not treated as an object of lust. And when an aluminum Lumia arrived, the general attitude rose from tepid appreciation to outright excitement, as though the original Lumia design was too childish to be taken seriously. The last five or six years have had one dominant tone: Apple design is good, and the more a gadget looks and feels like an Apple product, the better it is. The attitudes towards the Lumia’s design are not why it failed to become a huge success, but it does highlight that something in this design discourse has been lost in translation. The focus has been less about the concepts that made Apple’s approach to design good, and more about the specific signifiers of Apple design: aluminum, glass. These premium materials have been conflated with premium design, which is how we ended up with Samsung’s Galaxy Alpha. There’s nothing wrong with embracing Apple’s style; It uses fine, sturdy materials which are very functional and very inoffensive. This aesthetic signifies “hip” without alienating anyone; who could possibly object to the style of a MacBook Air? It’s all black and silver and glass. It goes with everything. It is a slim pair of dark jeans. It is fine. But design is a creative field built around evolving ideas, and when it comes to consumer technology, things have become stagnant. For proof of that, you need look no further than Apple itself. Read any iPhone 6 review, and the design talk paints Apple in the same light as always; Apple design is good. The iPhone is beautiful. But new iPhone designs have typically brought new ideas with it. The iPhone 6 simply adopts the pre-existing design language of the iPads and covers it in ugly antenna lines. It’s anonymous, yet confused; the sleek industrial materials don’t mesh with its neutered rounded edges and buttons. It abandons Apple’s laudable, principled struggle to keep a phone at a size that’s usable in one hand, and falls in with the rest of the smartphone pack in the name of market demand.

There is an argument to be made that hardware design has reached a point of near-irrelevance; software design now has a larger impact on the usability of a device. Following this view, smartphone hardware is merely a portal to the software, that it fades away and need not be anything more than a sturdy but thin rectangle. I disagree. Just look at the ubiquity of phone cases, many of which are totally distinctive and allow the user to impart personality. As the smartphone moves from an optional luxury to absolute necessity, it isn’t enough to simply own one anymore, and there’s only so expressive that a slab of metal and glass can get.

advertisement