Here’s What Happens When College Kids Have Their Smartphones Confiscated For An Hour

The term nomophobia was coined a few years ago –an awkward mash-up of no–mobile–phobia–to describe that altogether modern surge of anxiety that comes when you can’t, for whatever reason and however long, use your preferred mobile device. It is not the most elegant term. To language purists, nomophobia comes off as “dreadful faux-Greek.” To baseball fans, it feels like a late-1990s marketing campaign for once-feared Japanese pitching sensation Hideo Nomo. To New Yorkers, it might suggest a trendy new neighborhood to be avoided called NoMo, where the only thing scarier than the hipsters are the drink prices.

So the name might need some tinkering, but what’s becoming clear from the evidence linking mobile devices and anxiety is that such a name is needed. In a 2013 study about technology dependence in general, researchers found some of the strongest effects related to mobile technology in particular. Among test participants born in the 1990s, 44% reported feeling either highly or moderately anxious at not being able to check their text messages–much greater than the anxiety produced by missing out on social networks (23%), or phone calls (24%), or emails (19%). Among those born in the 1980s, 41% reported the same.

Recently, a group of communications and psychology researchers at California State University-Dominguez Hills put that mobile dependency to a controlled test. They recruited 163 university students–with average age of 24–to a large lecture hall lacking windows, clocks, or other distractions. Upon their arrival, some of the test participants had to surrender their mobile phone, while others were allowed to keep it but had to silence it and put it away. For about the next hour, the device-deprived crowd completed a standard anxiety assessment every 20 minutes, three times in all, with nothing to do in between but sit quietly and wait.

This did not go over very well. Across all the participants–whether their phone was taken away or merely turned off–anxiety increased over time from the first assessment to the third. However, the loss hit some worse than others.





The interaction of testing time (bottom axis) and daily WMD use on anxiety (left axis). (WMD stands for wireless mobile device.)

“High” mobile device users–those who spend 25 hours a day on their phone–suffered the most: their anxiety went up at each assessment. “Moderate” users–those who spend 11.5 hours a day on their devices–experienced an increase in anxiety from the first to the second assessment, then leveled out. Only “low” users–who spent an average of four hours a day on their device–showed no increase in anxiety over time.

(If 25 hours a day sounds odd, these figures double-count time spent on simultaneous tasks; so if you listen to music for an hour while texting for an hour, you come out with two hours of mobile usage.)