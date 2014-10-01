From The Designers Of Fitbit, A Digital Tattoo Implanted Under Your Skin

From the Jawbone Up to the Apple Watch , wrist-based designs have become the de facto form factor for wearable technology. But we’re already wrist-banded out . So what’s next?

We asked NewDealDesign, the design consultancy behind projects like the Fitbit line of activity trackers, and Google’s modular Project Ara smartphone, what things might look like when technology and fashion reach beyond the wrist. In response, they created Project Underskin. It’s a concept for a smart digital tattoo which would be implanted in your hand and interact with everything you touch. It can unlock your front door, trade data with a handshake, or even tell you if you have low blood sugar.





“When we started working on it, everyone was a little squeamish about implanting something. But there’s a lot of cultural precinct,” explains Jaeha Yoo, Director of Experience Design at NDD. “Obviously tattoos, piercings–people are implanting birth control. This stuff is going on now. It’s not a huge step forward to implant something like Underskin.”

Running off of your body’s electro-chemical energy, Underskin would always be on, able to do basic things, such as sending out NFC signals to unlock your door when you touch the handle or ensuring your credit card only works when it’s in your hand.





Furthermore, because Underskin would recognize both location and the movements within your body, it could not just track, but contextualize the gestures that you make. Underskin can see communicative nuance, distinguishing when you want to exchange contact information with a coworker through a handshake, or glowing intimately when you hold hands with a loved one.

“If you high five someone that’s very different than hand-holding, or a closed fist, or an open palm,” explains Yoo. “The hand is where a lot of self expression happens.”

Indeed, the hand is the fundamental biological tool with which we interact with the world around us. But it’s also a particularly intimate spot across cultures, NDD points out, as we see with henna and wedding bands. Those cultural ties are important in grounding the sci-fi to our lives, the firm says.