5 Reasons You Can’t Miss Fast Company’s 2014 Innovation By Design Awards And Conference

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards and Conference bring together problem solvers from the worlds of business and design, exploring the newest ideas in everything from apps to architecture. Here are five reasons you won’t want to miss out.

Launch your design career–or transform your work and life–with design lessons from the likes of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers design partner John Maeda, Pentagram partner Paula Scher, and “Game of Thrones” costume designer Michele Clapton.

Clapton creates a different look for each of Game of Thrones’ characters. Photo: Garth Badger

We’ll announce the winners of the 2014 Innovation By Design Awards, selected from a pool of 1,587 entries. Winners represent the best in everything from graphic design to paradigm-shifting healthcare. Check out our list of finalists here (including Chipotle‘s viral Scarecrow film, below).

Attend intimate Design Experiences at the headquarters of design-minded companies, like MakerBot, Etsy, and IDEO, and get inspired by secrets you learn in their own homes.

They’re all here, whether from the new school (Vivian Rosenthal of 30 Weeks) or the old school (legendary ad man George Lois).

The Innovation By Design Awards and Conference draws 450 of the most talented designers and design-obsessed professionals. There will be ice cream, finger-painting, and booze. Do with that what you will.

Sweet talk: “We have only scratched the surface of what’s possible in ice cream,” says Jeni Britton Bauer. Photo: Eric T. White, Makeup: Bridget Henry

Join us at Innovation By Design on October 15, 2014, at Metropolitan Pavilion and across the city. You can follow our journey to Innovation By Design on Co.Design and on Twitter using #BestDesignFC. Get your tickets here.