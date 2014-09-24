Adidas Just Stole Three Great Designers From Nike

Dekovic himself reported the news on Twitter: “…3 brothers///3 dreamers///3 stripes.”

What’s especially cutting about the talent grab is that the trio appears to have complementary, but different, trademarks.

Dolce is a specialist in retro-cool, having reintroduced the iconic Air Force 1 as the Lunar Force–an updated line of shoes that pays homage to the old school hightop aesthetic. He has also focused on basketball–specifically Signature athlete models–and (American) football gear. Miner developed the super-successful Nike Free line, Nike’s mainstream running/everyday sneaker that became a casual fashion statement in its own right. And Dekovic headed Nike’s performance-oriented soccer line (most notably the spiked, sock-boot hybrid Magista, which is a finalist in the 2014 Innovation By Design Awards, and Mercurial Superfly cleat).





Adidas didn’t grab one set of tastes operating through three people. The company lured three distinctive voices within Nike, representing four sports: basketball, football, running, and soccer. This appears to be part of a larger push on Adidas’s part to nab high-profile design talent. In recent months, the athletic brand not only partnered with BAPE-founder NIGO, Kanye West, and Pharrell, but also teamed up with designer Yohji Yamamoto to drop this instant classic.

Read more here.MW