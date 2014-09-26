Only A Radical Design Shift Can Fix Apple’s Bendy iPhone Problem

The iPhone 6 is Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. But as people are discovering, it’s also the bendiest , with many customers complaining that the frame of the iPhone 6 can be permanently bent just by sitting on it when it’s in your back pocket or putting it in a tight pair of jeans.

Unbelievably, some people claim this isn’t a design flaw. Famous Apple pundit John Gruber, for example, argues that we should be “amazed” that the iPhone 6 doesn’t snap in half under pressure, and dismisses complaints by saying: “If you feel pressure like this on your iPhone 6 in your pocket, you need looser pants. And if you put your phone in your back pocket and sit on it, I’m not sure what to tell you.”

This argument is stupid, and you shouldn’t believe it.

Andrew Dent, vice president of material research at Material ConneXions, says that smartphones which permanently bend under normal use very definitely suffer from a design flaw, one that Apple might have to change its whole design aesthetic to fix in the future.

“When you design a product, the whole point of material selection is to find a material that is suitably durable to hold up to everyday use,” Dent tells Co.Design. “The aluminum Apple makes iPhones out of is durable and sturdy at a certain thickness, but it’s a balancing act. If the iPhone 6 is bending in people’s pockets, that means some Apple engineer shaved a few ounces off of the material that they shouldn’t have.”

An iPhone 6 bending without snapping in half isn’t an example of quality engineering, says Dent. No one should be “amazed” by it. Like plastic or glass, aluminum has the ability to flex and spring back into its regular shape as long as the material isn’t bent past its yield point. What makes the materials different, though, is that while glass shatters and plastic snaps, metal permanently bends.

But when looking at it through the lens of industrial design, a bent iPhone 6 is the same as one that has been snapped in half or shattered. It almost certainly was not created with the expectation that the frame would bend, and it’ll never be the same again. Even if you bend it back, it’ll be creased, and more susceptible to bending in the same place in the future. “Even if it otherwise still works, a bent iPhone 6 is a broken iPhone 6,” says Dent.