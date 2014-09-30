The Insane Future Of Fashion, From Laser-Shooting Dresses To Lace Grown From Strawberries

If we’re to believe the sartorial prophecies of The Future of Fashion is Now , a new exhibit at Rotterdam’s Museum Boijmans, we’ll all someday be wearing dresses that shoot laser beams; jackets that recharge mobile phones; traditional Chinese costumes made from woven toilet paper; and lace grown from the roots of strawberries.

These are among the wildly imaginative getups on view, created by 50 designers whose work blurs the boundary between fashion and art. The show features designs by famous names like Viktor & Rolf (The Netherlands), Christophe Coppens (Belgium), Craig Green (U.K.), and Rejina Pyo (Korea), as well as up-and-coming designers, like the Japanese Pyuupiru, who contributed “Mercury”: a blue-and-white striped hand-knitted bodysuit adorned with goiter-like swellings of stuffed fabric. It turns the wearer into a Dr. Seuss creature of sorts.

Hussein Chalayan, Laser Dress from the Readings collection, spring/summer 2008. Collection Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen. Loan: Han Nefkens H+F Fashion on the Edge 2010. Video: Nick Night/SHOWstudio. Photo: Nick Knight

Despite the exhibition’s title, jeans and T-shirts probably won’t be replaced on a large scale by these sci-fi-inspired confections any time soon, but we can hope their influence trickles down into fast fashion–we’d settle for laser-equipped leggings. Click the slide show above for images from the exhibit and more information.



The Future of Fashion is Now is on view at the Museum Boijmans from October 11 to January 18.CD