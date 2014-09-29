Watch This Video, And You’ll Wish You Had A Lot More Marbled Paper In Your Life

Paper marbling is an ancient art, in which droplets of paint are floated in a viscous solution, combed, brushed, and blown upon, then carefully transferred to paper to create a unique monotype print. And as filmed by director Oguz Uyguy , it’s the most beautiful, hypnotic form of design I’ve ever seen.

Every single drop, you think to yourself: no, no more! It’s perfect! Don’t change another thing! But then the marbler does, and the pattern becomes even better than before. Watching it is both relaxing and agonizing. See for yourself:

[h/t: Sploid]JB