The Humble T-Shirt Remixed Infinite Ways

Once upon a time in the land of fashion royalty, couturiers worked Cinderella magic with needle and thread. Now the three members of T/Shirt Issue, established in 2008, are adding a new set of tools to the mix. By applying 3-D modeling and animation software to soft jersey fabrics, this Berlin-based design collective has been developing intricate garments that interlock as tightly as medieval armor.

This year T/Shirt Issue members Rozi Rexhepi, Murat Kocyigit, and Hande Akcayli have been further exploring those techniques while working in London as part of a six-month fashion and technology residency sponsored by the Victoria & Albert Museum. After the museum would close its doors to the public each day, T/Shirt Issue would wander the dimly lit galleries in search of treasures–3-D scannable treasures.

“We had carte blanche for the whole museum,” says Rexhepi, who manages T/Shirt Issue’s business operations. “We chose objects that appealed to us intuitively. Sometimes on the screen they disappoint a bit, and sometimes the other way around.”





The museum awarded T/Shirt Issue the residency based on the group’s prior work with digital pattern techniques.

“It’s always about digital pattern construction, taking something that had been done by hand for centuries into the 21st century,” Rexhepi says. “With digital tools a whole new world of possibilities open up. You can sculpt clothing in a way that wasn’t possible before.”

T/Shirt Issue borrows software from fields like architecture to imagine complex shapes composed of interlocking planes of fabric, joined by standard thread and needle.