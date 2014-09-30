Infinitely Looping Brutalism: Hypnotic Architecture GIFs

As far as entertainment value goes, architecture-related GIFs usually don’t have much on cat GIFs, fail GIFs, or GIFs of Oprah surrounded by swarms of bees. But these GIFs of procedurally-generated architecture by the game development firm Cedric are an exception.

In these infinite loops, Brutalist buildings build themselves, stretching wider like giant concrete accordions, then growing extra stories, then shrinking back down again. The GIFs were built using procedural modeling tools in game development software Unity. Procedural modeling automatically generates 3-D models and textures from a set of algorithms. According to Cedric’s website, the animations are fragments from the development of Project Sprawl, “a futuristic neon noir heist role playing game” set in a procedurally-generated cyberpunk city. But they’re not just cool visual tricks–procedural modeling’s ability to create believable works of Brutalist architecture from its ordered and systematic set of rules reveals the extent to which repetitive, modular geometries lie at the heart of Brutalist architecture.

[h/t BLDGBLOG]CD