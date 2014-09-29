Ello’s 5 Biggest Design Crimes

Ello went viral last week as a “simple, beautiful, and ad-free” alternative to Facebook. Never mind that its indie rock model is entirely unoriginal ; it is also an atrocious example of minimalist design.

The casual observer may see copious amounts of negative space, along with a bold black, white, and gray color scheme, and conclude that this must be a well-designed product. But as Jeffry van der Goot points out on Medium, Ello isn’t well-designed. It’s the artifice of good design. Here’s how:





1. Negative space is deployed randomly, failing to draw focus to the feed, profile, comments, or UI elements.

2. Spartan user interface elements make it impossible to tell personal messages from buttons from text fields.

3. Geometric motifs–circles and rectangles used for buttons, icons, and avatars–mix in a way that has no grounding logic.

4. There’s no restraint on responsive animations–as you mouse and click over the site, elements are constantly growing and shrinking in a way that makes it hard to find firm footing.