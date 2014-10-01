Super-Sized Type Calendar Doubles As Wall Art

Most wall calendars get all artsy-fartsy, with their monthly prints of famous paintings or wistful photos of sunsets, and tear-off paper calendars can get a little pedantic, whether they’re teaching a word a day or quoting the Dalai Lama. What if you just need to know what month it is? Currently funding on Kickstarter, the “It’s a Month” calendar gets rid of all the excess and instead boldly proclaims the month in giant, chunky typography. It makes a case for getting unreasonably stoked about the mere fact of it being April or June or July. And during brutal winter months, if you’re wondering why you’ve been feeling down, this calendar will be there to remind you: maybe because IT’S FEBRUARY.





At three feet tall and four feet wide, “It’s a Month” is a super-sized tear-off calendar, bound with thin glue at the top. After working through many iterations of the design, Brooklyn-based graphic designer Dave Dawson, of design studio Cottleston Pie, settled on Forza as the typeface for the months, and Gotham for the small date calendar on the page’s upper corner, in case you need to know the actual date.

The It’s a Month Calendar is currently funding on Kickstarter, available for pre-order for $45. If funded, it will ship out when IT’S NOVEMBER.CD