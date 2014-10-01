These Adorable Candles Have A Morbid Surprise Inside

At first, the candles look like super-sized Gummi Bears–so cute you could eat them. But when you light the wick and the wax melts down, the demon lurking inside rears its scorched aluminum head.





At 8.5 inches tall and 4.5 inches wide, these adorably morbid Gummi Bear Skeleton Candles go from “cute” to “fuzzy” to “fierce” to “pure evil,” as designer Robert Scott, founder of San Francisco-based company Skeleton Candles, puts it. Their lifespan is 100 hours of burning. The fate of the remaining charred skeleton is up to you.

The Gummi Bear Skeleton Candles are currently funding on Kickstarter, available for pre-order at $40 a pop. They’ve already reached their funding goal of $5,000 so they’ll be delivered in November (almost in time for Halloween).

[h/t Lost at E Minor]

