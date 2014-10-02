Ostrich Pillow Mini: A Handy Device For Power Napping

The Ostrich Pillow may let you sleep anywhere, but boy, did it make you look stupid . And the Ostrich Pillow Light, the Mach II nap pillow by Madrid-based designer Kawamura-Ganjavin , was just as weird-looking in its own way.

But third time’s the charm. Now on Kickstarter, the Ostrich Pillow Mini is a personal power nap pillow that doesn’t make you look like you ride the short bus.

Unlike the previous iterations of the Ostrich, which were “wearable” only in the most generous sense of the word, the Ostrich Pillow Mini is worn almost like a soft, cushy piece of armor. You can wear it either as an elbow pad or like a boxing glove: Either way, it’s perfect for power napping, allowing you to catch a quick snooze on a desk or airplane without making your arm fall asleep.

Available in four euphemistic colors–“midnight” (gray), “sleepy” (blue), “dreamtastic” (coral), and “mellow” (yellow)–the Ostrich Pillow Mini is available on Kickstarter for pre-orders. They start at $25, and should arrive on your doorstep by the sleepiest time of year: December solstice. Pre-order one here.JB