Satellite Photography Turned Into Charming Rugs

Flying at 30,000 feet, you have the view of a god. Fields become blocks of color, rivers transform into abstract swirls, and cities become Lego-like grids. If only you could reach through the window, maybe you could move the pieces.

Interior designer Florian Pucher brings the sensation of flight to the carpet beneath your feet. Called Landcarpets, his rugs start as satellite imagery, and then, following four weeks of hand-tufting New Zealand wool, become fuzzy, tactile carpets.





In landcarpet form, Africa becomes a vortex of beige and grey, Europe is a pastoral collection of green, blue, and brown swatches, the Netherlands resemble a funky circuit board, the U.S. is a gray and green patchwork, and Hong Kong–the most literal-looking of the bunch–appears as a quaint port city snapshotted off Google Maps.

The carpets are each available in limited edition quantities of 88. The six-foot-by-four-foot pieces start at $1,200. Larger and custom weaves are priced upon request.

Learn more here.

[h/t: yatzer]MW