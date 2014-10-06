The Makers Of “Monument Valley” Are Working On A Virtual Reality Game

The iPad game Monument Valley turned the architecture of M.C. Escher into a vibrant realization in pixels–scoring it a nomination in our own 2014 Innovation By Design Award s. Now, the company behind it, ustwo, is working on their next title called Land’s End. The twist? It will be produced for the Samsung Gear VR . (Though we’re betting it’ll be on the Oculus Rift, too.)

As Wired reports, the Oculus team actually approached ustwo after seeing Monument Valley and asked them to create a VR game. It turned out that Monument Valley didn’t work from the first-person perspective–the game’s sharp turns were “slightly vomit-inducing” in VR. So instead, they built Land’s End to be less about exploring surreal towers than charting a wide-open sea dotted with landmarks. Additionally, the team created a new hands-free control mechanic that should be able to work across VR headset platforms. To go anywhere in Land’s End, you simply turn your head and focus on an object, and you will move in that direction.

We’ll be excited to try Land’s End when it’s released this December.

Read more here.MW