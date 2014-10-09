Why It’s So Hard To Detect Emotion In Emails And Texts

Earlier this year, in a story on enigmatic email , the Wall Street Journal shared an awkward exchange between a consultant named Jill Campen and her boss, Marty Finkle. Campen sent a detailed email outlining a broad business strategy on a Thursday, only to get a one-word reply from Finkle the following Monday: “Noted.” Dismayed at the brevity, Campen replied again to ask Finkle if he was mad at her. It took a phone call to clear the air and establish that, far from upset, Finkle was pleased to clear the matter from his inbox so quickly and confidently.

Emoticons and exclamation points only do so much.

We’ve all been Jill Campen and Marty Finkle at times: struggling to convey our emotions over email (or texts or tweets), and struggling to interpret the emotions of others. The difficulty of expressive writing isn’t new, of course, but what’s relatively recent is the overwhelming amount of electronic exchanges we have with people whose personalities we only know digitally. Without the benefit of vocal inflections or physical gestures, it can be tough to tell e-sarcastic from e-serious, or e-cold from e-formal, or e-busy from e-angry. Emoticons and exclamation points only do so much.

So we’re bound to make some wrong assumptions on both sides of the ether, and as behavioral scientists have found over the past few years, boy do we. The evidence has also given researchers a better sense of why we suffer so many digital communication breakdowns (short answer: we’re selfish) and what we can do about it (short answer: make some face or phone time).

Let’s start with message senders. A big problem people have when conveying digital emotions is often that they fail to appreciate there’s a problem at all. In one experiment from a 2005 study, test participants emailed 10 statements to a recipient. Some statements were serious, some sarcastic. These senders believed the recipient would correctly identify the intended emotion behind most of the messages. In fact, the recipients only identified seriousness or sarcasm 56% of the time, which isn’t much better than chance (below).

Via Kruger et al (2005), Journal of Personality and Social Psychology

Here’s the key twist: When the same messages were transmitted through a voice recording, the recipient interpreted the emotion correctly 73% of the time, just about what senders expected. Vocal tones captured the emotional nuance that email couldn’t. The researchers believe that when people type out a sarcastic line, they hear it in their heads as sarcastic, and thus fail to appreciate that others won’t hear it the same way. In other words, our overconfidence when it comes to conveying emotions in email “is born of egocentrism,” concluded the research team, led by Justin Kruger of New York University.

“If comprehending human communication consisted merely of translating sentences and syntax into thoughts and ideas, there would be no room for misunderstanding,” Kruger and company write. “But it does not, and so there is.”