From The Makers Of Bioshock, This Game Takes You Back In Time To Change The Course Of Art History

Imagine going back in time, grabbing Andy Warhol’s ear at an influential moment, and convincing him to become an abstract expressionist. Or what if you could lure Jackson Pollock into the world of surrealism? Sure, you might ruin their legacies and change the entire course of art history–but wouldn’t it be neat to see what they made?

That’s the basic premise behind The Black Glove, a new video game being Kickstarted now by Day for Night Games, which was founded by a few members of the Bioshock team. The Black Glove places you in an old 1920s theater that has a demented, nostalgic feel that will feel familiar to anyone who’s played a game in the Bioshock series. As you walk around, you’ll see the work of three fictional artists in residence: physical art by Marisol, music by Many Embers, and film by Avery Arnault.





Eventually you’ll reach a room with a sort of time machine that lets you select an artist, then travel back to adjust their medium, message, and muse. So while Marisol might start as a sculptor obsessed with mortality and folklore, you can make her into a photographer who explores the interconnectivity of the human race through a scientific lens. The game can be replayed multiple times, allowing you to take the artists down several different paths to see what they create.





It’s a heady concept to be sure, and that’s what makes The Black Glove so intriguing. If the developers can really pull off convincing and gratifying artistic narratives within their fictional universe, The Black Glove will be just the sort of experimental title that reminds us video games can be so much more than first-person shooters.

The Black Glove pre-order starts at $35 on Kickstarter, and is slated for delivery in late 2015 on PC/Mac/Linux.





Support it here.

