The Year’s Best Architecture Photography

Most of us will never have a chance to see in person the dramatic white undulations of Zaha Hadid’s Heydar Aliyev Center, a concert hall located in Azerbaijan. Instead, we rely on photographers to bring the experience of architecture like Hadid’s to life.

This year, one such image stood out: An interior view of the Aliyev Center by British photography duo Hufton + Crow, with a distant solitary figure set against a cavernous embrace of white. Last week the pair won first prize in Arcaid Images’ annual architecture photography awards. They were also named runners-up for their exterior photograph of the center.

Other runners-up: Victor Romeo’s majestic shot of Cayan Tower in Dubai, as it emerges from the clouds; Inigo Bujedo Aguirre’s vanishing point shot of the Encants Flea Market in Barcelona; and Joao Morgado’s sun-swept outdoor swimming pool in Portugal.

