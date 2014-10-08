Neil deGrasse Tyson Helps Make A Fashion Film, And It Is Awesome

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is famous for many things–hosting the popular television show Cosmos, serving as director of the Hayden Planetarium, writing best-selling astronomy books–but so far, hanging out with the fashion crowd hasn’t been one of them.

Recently, though, Tyson teamed up with Ermenegildo Zegna Couture, an Italian luxury fashion house, to create a virtual space travel film to serve as the backdrop for the brand’s fall/winter 2014 show. London department store Harrod’s has unveiled a 23-window storefront installation, and this spaced-out film is front and center, with its soundtrack flowing out into the street via “whispering window technology.”

Tyson collaborated with Ermenegildo Zegna Couture’s creative director Stefano Pilati andto create the film, according to Wallpaper. Terenzi, an astronomy professor at Florida International University and a musician on the side, composed a gorgeous score for the film by layering Tchaikovsky with what she calls “acoustic astronomy,” which assigns acoustic signatures to celestial objects based on their chemical and physical properties.

[h/t: Wallpaper]CD