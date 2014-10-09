A Squeezable Light Bulb That Slurps Up Color

In the last couple of years, color detecting sensors have finally become cheap enough that we’re starting to see a whole host of interesting gadgets that can incorporate Pantone swatches into their functionality. But we haven’t seen anything that looks as fun as the Colorup.

Designed by PEGA Design & Engineering, the Colorup is a big, squeezable light bulb that can snatch up color. In other words, it’s like a squishy Philips Hue light bulb, but without having to dial in a color through a connected app.

You just place the tip of the Colorup on top of an object and give it a squeeze to slurp up its color, dyeing the lamp’s LED light with the detected color. It can turn as red as your Converse All-Stars or as green as a Granny Smith apple with just a squeeze.It can mimic hundreds of colors in total, all with a neat little affordance that just looks like a joy to use.

There’s no word yet on what the Colorup will cost, although PEGA says it’ll be available before the year is out. So if you want one, hopefully you’ll have an extra red or green bulb under the Christmas tree this year.

[h/t Gizmodo]JB