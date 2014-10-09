Floodwatch Helps Track The Advertisers Tracking You

Have you ever had that feeling that your browser is watching you? A product you looked at on Amazon is suddenly an advertisement on Facebook. Some cloud-based algorithm is cataloging your every move and predicting your ad preferences, but you never really see it.

Floodwatch is a means to fight back. A project led by data viz guru Jer Thorp, and his Office of Creative Research (OCR), Floodwatch is an extension for the Chrome browser that will catalog every ad that appears on your screen into a sleek, searchable, and sortable database for you to explore. And, if you like, it will share your results, so researchers might reverse engineer the secret algorithms that are profiling you and feeding you ads.

“I’m not against advertising, nor am I specifically against targeted advertising. But I do believe that people should be able to see what is being presented to them, so that they can get a sense of what kind of things advertisers know about them,” Thorp tells Co.Design. “Really, the sticky point for me is that a large percentage of the data that is being used to ‘customize’ is not being given voluntarily. Personally, I’m really not okay with that, and I believe a lot of people would complain about these practices if they knew more about them.”

After installing Floodwatch, you may never notice it again. But at any time, you can click its icon to be taken into a Floodwatch dashboard, which is an interactive visualization displaying every ad you’ve been fed in a timeline or in a sortable grid. In the grid, you can look at the actual ads that have appeared in your browser, organized by publisher (NYT or Fast Company), theme (jewelry, apparel, or banking), or even color. Why color?

“It’s a really nice effect, and I also think there is something encoded in the color set that is within your ad profile,” Thorp writes. “I suspect, for example, that young women are seeing ads with very different palettes than young men are seeing.”





It’s these ad profiles–the stereotypical sketches that ad networks have drawn of each of us–that Thorp’s team is really trying to deconstruct. After all, a targeted ad is more than just a targeted ad. It’s a series of assumptions made about someone, followed immediately by a collection of opportunities (ads that say “buy this” or “go here”) they’re either offered or not. To OCR, being shown different ads based upon demographics like age, gender, income, or geography may actually be classifiable as discriminatory practice, and they’d like to build a dataset that’s large enough to test such a theory.

In the meantime, Thorp performed an interesting experiment for his own Floodwatch data, inspired by a project called Cookie Jar made by his then-student Julia Irwin. He paid 10 people $5 to profile him entirely based upon the ads he’d been shown, and he was kind enough to share the full texts with us, excerpted below.