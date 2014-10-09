What The Statue Of Liberty Would Look Like As A $300M Condo

New York City is crazy for condos. More and more, condo developers have been colonizing historical landmarks around the five boroughs, slicing them up into luxury residences for the super-rich: Central Park Church , Brooklyn public libraries, a colonial stable, and the Woolworth Building have all been turned into condos. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club may be the next to go.

Forward-thinking publisher Animal New York figured that at this rate, what’s stopping the Statue of Liberty from becoming the next condo-fied city relic? To visualize the insane costs of such a project, they mapped out what Lady Liberty would look like as a condominium complex, and broke down the hypothetical costs of each renovation. The new and improved statue would feature a parking garage, chic retail stores, apartments, maid’s quarters, and a penthouse in the crown. Renovations would cost a total of $300 million. To make sure the price estimates were accurate, Animal spoke to Dave Townes, a New York realtor and creator of the real estate app Broker Map.

It’s probably not what the giant copper statue’s French donors had in mind in 1886, but in 2014 America, Libertas has become the goddess of freedom to buy whatever the hell you want.

For a detailed breakdown of how they arrived at these numbers, head to Animal NY.

[h/t Animal NY] CD