This Sculpture Looks Like A Pepto-Bismol Explosion

Most gallery shows call for whispered conversation and soft footsteps. Not this one. A new installation in downtown New York, rendered in Barbie pink, shakes up that model in the best possible way with a grown-up jungle gym for experiments in sound and light that looks like an explosion of Pepto-Bismol, frozen in time.





The sculpture, designed by artist Jana Winderen and architect Marc Fornes, beckons from the street with bulbous forms that appear to overtake the Storefront Gallery from within. Once inside the sculpture’s wandering passageways and caverns, made from 2,000 interlocking parts, visitors are immersed in waves of light and sound that respond to their movements. The space in effect adds a new dimension to the sound, by giving it a physical manifestation.

“Situation NY” will be on view through November 21.

[h/t Dezeen]AH