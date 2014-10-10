Ideo’s Fred Dust On L.A.’s Quintessential Design Destinations

Welcome to Wanderlust, a weekly series on Co.Design where some of our favorite designers share their secret picks and insider tips for the best design cities on the planet. Today, Fred Dust of design and innovation firm Ideo shows us around L.A.’s newest and most classic design destinations.

I lived in L.A. for years, and I went back after having been in New York for just a couple months. And I was like, ‘What the hell did I ever see in Los Angeles?’ You first get there, and it’s kind of sprawling, low-rise, glare-y. It takes a couple days to reconnect with what’s really amazing about Los Angeles. It’s this really interesting mix of beautiful, elegant, thoughtful, high-luxury design–and then really decayed, old, decrepit. And that mix is what’s amazing. You can find incredible retail experiences but find them in the middle of a parking lot that’s miles long. You have to stop and realize that actually informed the entire infrastructure for the way the whole city plays out–everything’s a mall, in some ways. Everything’s built to shop in. I think it’s also a really fascinating mixture of entertainment and the ways that entertainment has actually influenced and played in the design of the city. There’s a great movie called, L.A. Plays Itself, which is all about how film has influenced the way the city designs itself and it actually had real impact on the way people get transported around the city, where the best housing is–all of that was kind of influenced by the film industry itself.

If you see a movie in L.A., you’re going to sit to the end because you know somebody in the credits.

One of the things that’s interesting about L.A. is where you stay really defines the experience you have with the city. So if you’re staying in Santa Monica, like at the Shutters or Viceroy or one of those hotels, the L.A. you’re in is basically a coastal town. You’re watching people go by on bikes and surfboards, and it’s what you believe Los Angeles is. Even if you stay downtown at The Standard, which is one of the stylish hotels in downtown, you’re not just staying in downtown L.A. You’re staying in the downtown L.A. that represents all downtowns that you’ve ever seen in movies. Basically every movie you’ve seen since 1932 was filmed in downtown L.A. It sets the tone.

Because we used to live in the Hollywood Hills, we stay in Airbnb. And that’s our L.A. That’s the way we understand it. What’s cool about Airbnb is you can try on the midcentury modern L.A. I’m staying in a big Spanish mansion that looks like it’s out of Sunset Boulevard this weekend. You can kind of shift and see the different identities of the way L.A. plays.

One of my favorites is LAMILL, which is a coffee shop. It’s beautifully designed–a modern coffee shop that’s in Silver Lake where literally a shot of espresso is $8! But it’s such a great example of high design. People spend their whole days there because a lot of people, when they’re not working or they’ve got free time, they’re writing. So you see a lot of people writing scripts sitting in cafes. LAMILL is a great example of that.