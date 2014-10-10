This Elegant Contraption Is Three Lamps In One

Most lamps can’t be everything to everyone: they’re either wall-mounted lamps, desk lamps, or hanging lamps. The G/01* lamp, by London-based designer Shane Goldberg, is all three in one. Its simple, bare-bones design, consisting of a white cement-casted socket and a wooden base, lets you hang it by its red wire from the ceiling, sit it on a surface, or affix it to the wall. Its flexibility and practicality means it could be the only lamp you’ll ever need.





“The design was heavily influenced by Japanese and Scandinavian design,” Goldberg tells Co.Design in an email. He admires these design traditions for their clean, simple, and naturally inspired aesthetic. To create the prototype of the lamp, Goldberg spent 30 days working in his back garden, using tools and equipment from his local hardware store, including a 50-millimeter gutter pipe for the mold. Now, to help fund the last year of his master’s degree in product design, he’s made a limited-edition collection of fifty G/01* Lamps, using cast silicon molds. The design shows of the glow of the bare light bulb–it’s almost like a candlestick holder, and blends into nearly any decor aesthetic.

The G/01* Lamp will be available for order in several weeks here.

CD