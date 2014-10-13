The Ultimate Coffee Table For A Small Apartment

Even the most diminutive coffee table can become a shin’s worst enemy in a tiny apartment. The REK expanding coffee table , by Reinier de Jong , hides two tiers of sliding tabletop that unfurl like a gravity-defying game of Jenga.

The table starts at 2 feet by 2.5 feet and can stretch out to just more than twice its original length and width. But it doesn’t just stretch in one direction. Each piece can pull out its X or Y axis, meaning the table can grow wider rather than longer, or it can form an L-shape, too.

Hidden stops ensure that the Jenga tower never falls, and beveled edges make each layer easy to grab with your fingertips. So how much does it cost? Enough that pricing is only available upon request.

Inquire here.

[h/t: designmilk]MW