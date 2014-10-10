J.J. Abrams’s Star Wars: Episode VII is due out next Christmas, and so far, all accounts suggest it will be a return to the practical effects that made Episode IV, V, and VI feel so much more tangible than the CGI spectacles of the prequels.

And hopefully 30 years from now, whatever AI construct who has taken over my job at Fast Company 3000 (or whatever we refer to ourselves as then) will have just as much fun writing about behind-the-scenes shots of Episode VII as I’m having writing about these candid backset snaps of Return of the Jedi in production.





Because seriously? These are great. Comparatively, if you look at behind-the-scene shots of Attack of the Clones or any of the other prequels, it’s nothing but confused actors with blank expressions on their faces running around in front of green screens. They simply offer no insight into the design process. But in these photos, or other candid Star Wars snaps we’ve written about before–you can actually see how much work, but also play, went into designing the galaxy far, far away.

[h/t Imgur]JB