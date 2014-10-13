Chase Fall’s Best Colors With This Peak Foliage Map

If you’re looking for fall, there’s still time to ditch your pumpkin spice latte and go in search of the real deal.

This fall foliage map, developed by property management group Smoky Mountains, predicts leaf color changes by county according to historical data on temperature, precipitation, and foliage trends, as well as temperature and precipitation forecasts.

See the interactive map here

If you were hoping to see peak foliage in the northernmost edges of states like Maine and Michigan, then you’re nearly out of luck. But over the next week the best colors are set to transform the heart of the Rockies, the Midwest, and New England, giving fall-lovers a chance to soak up the color and breathe in some crisp autumn air.

Just don’t wait too long, as Robert Frost cautioned: “O hushed October morning mild, / Thy leaves have ripened to the fall; / Tomorrow’s wind, if it be wild, / Should waste them all.”

