Mickey Mouse Gets A Warped Makeover

In a surprising collaboration, Disney has teamed up with the Copenhagen-based designers at Wood Wood, known for their edgy take on sportswear classics, to launch a capsule collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. Front and center on the clothes: warped images of Mickey, rendered house of mirrors-style thanks to creative use of a photocopier.

“I never knew exactly what would come out of the machine. Mickey felt quite alive in the copy room,” Wood Wood cofounder and designer Brian SS Jensen told i-D.





Pieces include a pencil skirt encircled with rings of smiling blue and white Mickey faces, and a black varsity jacket with a stretched Mickey on the run. In the past, Wood Wood has collaborated with brands like Adidas, Barbour, and Converse on shoes and apparel.

The collection launches at Paris boutique Colette, a fashion editor favorite, on October 24, and becomes available for pre-order online through Wood Wood’s website on October 27.

[h/t i-D]AH