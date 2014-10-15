This Macabre Restaurant Is Decorated With 10,000 Bones

Restaurants usually try to keep animal bones confined to meat dishes, not displayed on the walls. But Guadalajara, Mexico’s Hueso–which translates to “bone”–plays with the sculptural elements of deconstructed skeletons, making bones the mainstay of its decor. Architect Ignacio Cadena is behind the beautifully spooky design, which incorporates thousands of animal bones, both real and artificial, into the interior of the revamped 1940s building.





The restaurant’s exterior “skin,” as Cadena calls it, is a facade of handmade ceramic tiles decorated with zigzagging patterns that resemble stitching. Inside, the walls of the macabre joint are adorned with 10,000 painted bones and cast aluminum replicas–whitewashed mandibles, skulls, vertebrae and more are on view in display cases, lined up on shelves, and hung within frames. (Fear not: none are human bones.) They blend in with painted white utensils lining the walls, reminding us what humans once used as forks and spoons. Whitewashed brick walls and smooth pale wood furniture completes the ghostly concept.

What could be an in-your-face challenge to the squeamish is executed in a classy and surprisingly beautiful way. A single bone hanging above the entryway hints at what lies within.

[h/t We Heart]CD