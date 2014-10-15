What Bruce Lee Can Teach You About Design

“What people don’t know about Bruce Lee is that he was an amazing philosopher,” D’Wayne Edwards , the founder of footwear design school Pensole, explained on stage at Fast Company’s Innovation By Design conference on Wednesday.

At 30, Edwards was one of the youngest design directors at Nike, designing shoes for the likes of Michael Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, Derek Jeter, and Roy Jones Jr. What people don’t know about him is that his design style and career have been inspired by Bruce Lee.





Pay attention to the philosophy behind Lee’s martial art form, Jeet Kune Do, Edwards said, and you’ll see several guiding principles that you can easily apply to your work. Here are just a handful:

1. Be “in tune with yourself and environment.”

“Sometimes we get confused and think this is our company, and it’s not,” Edwards says.

2. Have “style without a style.”

When Lee wrote this, he was talking about allowing his opponent’s fighting style to influence the way he fought. Edwards uses the idea to think about projects. “We shouldn’t go to any project with a conceived notion,” he says. “We should let the project dictate.”