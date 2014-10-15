How Parks Gentrify Neighborhoods, And How To Stop It

On the three Es of sustainability –ecology, economy, and equity–the High Line in New York passes the first two with flying colors. The elevated-railroad-turned-park has brought a fresh mix of plants, flowers, birds, and insects to the once-drab West Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. It has also attracted billions in financial investments, with area property values increasing 103 % between 2003 and 2011, Great Recession be damned.

A dazzling park comes in, the low-income locals go out.

But the High Line’s record on equity is more troubling. Indicting the popular new park on these grounds in a 2012 op-ed for the New York Times, blogger Jeremiah Moss described how numerous local businesses and working-class residents have been squeezed out by rising rents. Praising the park’s aesthetics just this month, New Yorker art critic Peter Schjeldahl acknowledged that “the High Line has been to usual gentrification what a bomb is to bottle rockets.”





The High Line is an extraordinary example of what’s become an ordinary theme for green design projects: a dazzling park comes in, the low-income locals go out. Inevitable as this process of “eco-gentrification” might seem, it doesn’t have to be, says Jennifer Wolch, dean of the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley. Wolch and some research collaborators who’ve tracked the trend recommend an intervention they call “just green enough”–a delicate balance of sustainability and equity.

“The question is: How do you improve access to parks and open space but not trigger this shift in property values and land uses that completely transform a community?” Wolch tells Co.Design.





To Wolch and others, addressing green gentrification is a matter of environmental justice. Broadly speaking, low-income and minority populations tend to have worse access to city parks than wealthy whites do. But if efforts to address that eco-disparity always lead to displacement, then park-deprived residents will find themselves in an endless pursuit of urban green space. They might also face what Wolch calls a “perverse situation” of rejecting sustainable projects for fear that gentrification will follow.

“Cities change, and it’s not like you can keep things frozen in time,” Wolch says. “But the thing that’s challenging is that you don’t ever want to make the argument that in a poor neighborhood you don’t want to build something wonderful because it’s going to trigger gentrification.”