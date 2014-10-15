Here’s What It Sounds Like When You Infect Dance Music With A Computer Virus

The Blaster Worm, a vicious computer virus created by an 18-year-old hacker, infected hundreds of thousands of Microsoft computers back in 2003. Now, the worm has made a comeback with a new music career.

In Blaster, a new record by New York-based conceptual artist James Hoff, the Blaster worm burrows through tracks from an 808 drum machine, distorting the beats into glitchy, fuzzed-out noise. Hoff intentionally subjected his electronic compositions to the virus, then arranged the mutated tracks into seven punishing but captivating and still vaguely musical compositions. By musically exploring the way viruses self-distribute through networks of communication, Hoff gives this worm a voice of sorts, imagining what the malicious code sounds like while wreaking havoc.

Blaster is out now on Berlin-based record label Pan.

[h/t Rhizome]