This Amazing Furniture Turns A Closet Into An Apartment

In the Netherlands, you can legally rent an apartment that’s just 54 square feet. In Hong Kong, if you’re willing to go outside the law, you can live in something even smaller . But how do you furnish a space that can’t hold much more than a cot?

Yatno–founded by Design Academy Eindhoven graduate Joey Dogge–is a new furniture brand that’s looking to fill this niche. Its pieces consist of barebones wood frame construction that channels the inexpensive, simple construction of easels and drafting tables. They assemble without tools, and they transform to enhance their utility.

The Satu desk, for instance, combines a lounge chair with a small work surface. But if you fold up the chair’s top, the desk widens out to accommodate a quick nap. At the same time, the set of Laci drawers aren’t just drawers; each is fitted with a block of wood over its opening, allowing it to become a pull-out step-stool at a moment’s notice.

To be honest, Yatno’s whole setup feels a bit jury rigged, with hacks like wooden wedges propping up panels in a somewhat precarious fashion. But at the same time, isn’t that part of its charm? Yatno feels like a very self-aware, improvised solution to a lousy living situation. What it lacks in perceived structural integrity is balanced out by its strong aura of human ingenuity. Yatno is, for lack of a better term, optimistic furniture. And it’s available for order now–pricing upon request.

Learn more here.MW