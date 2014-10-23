How Do These Curtains Make You Feel? The Science Of Therapists’ Offices

© 2014, Saul Robbins.

These images come courtesy of photographer Saul Robbins, whose “Initial Intake” project tries to capture the feel of Manhattan-based therapist offices from the patient’s point of view. In addition to its artistic purpose, the series has served a scientific one. For a few years now, environmental design researchers Jack Nasar of Ohio State and Ann Sloan Devlin of Connecticut College have used the photos to evaluate the impressions various office interiors convey and to determine which characteristics are shared by the best (above, top) and the worst (above, bottom).

While the couch may no longer be the symbol of a psychotherapy session, except perhaps in New Yorker cartoons, room décor still plays a big role in a patient’s experience. Studies have found that people judge a therapist’s competence and expertise based on the formality of an office and the number of diplomas on a wall. Then again, personal touches can serve to humanize the therapist and perhaps invite disclosures by the patient. Establishing the best backdrop for a therapeutic bond takes stylistic balance–perhaps more than therapists possess.

“Training for therapists pays relatively little attention to the role of the physical environment on patients’ perceptions of the quality of care they expect to receive,” Nasar and Devlin tell Co.Design in a joint email response. “We think our research is a good starting point for the education of therapists about these issues.”

For their first study, published in 2011, Nasar and Devlin showed 30 of Robbins’s photos to several different groups of test participants. Some groups rated the quality of care they expected to receive based on the images. Others rated their perception of therapist qualification and friendliness. All 242 test participants rated the importance of 23 design attributes–from color and carpet to diplomas and plants–and offered thoughts on what office characteristics in particular stood out to them.