This Laser-Cut Fashion Line Is Like Graphic Design In 3-D

If graphic design were a dress, this is what it would look like. For Contradictions, a fashion line recently shown at Dutch Design Week , Rotterdam-based designer Martijn van Strien uses laser-cut PVC to create dazzling, futuristic patterns that look like a graphic designer’s alien dream.

According to van Strien’s loftily-worded press release, the collection for his new label mphvs is “inspired by a man who travels the edges of his existence. The cuts and patterns reflect his journey and originated in the buildings, bridges and other man-made structures he passed.” In less metaphorical terms, the collection is inspired by architecture–and the pieces do have somewhat of a skyscraper look to them.





The garments are made from laser-cut PVC tarp, cut into boxy and square pieces that are, in many places, almost completely transparent. “It’s a ‘unisex’ collection because I don’t believe in the difference between men and women,” van Strien writes in a description of his project. But of course, the male models end up a whole lot less naked than the women in the photos..but mostly unisex, sure. It’s certainly the perfect outwear for traveling to the edge of existence.

“It’s about being confused and lost and liking it,” van Strien writes. Sounds about right.

[H/T Dezeen]SF