L.A. Gear To Make A Comeback, Maybe

West Coast rapper Tyga, whose lyrics are slick with praise for luxury brands like Versace and Ferrari, is now singing a throwback tune. Earlier this week he announced that he would be collaborating on a new line of sneakers with retro brand L.A. Gear, which fell into fashion oblivion after its heyday in the ’80s and ’90s.

According to Women’s Wear Daily:

WWD has confirmed that the Los Angeles-based company will relaunch in the spring and the first style will be part of the ‘Originals’ collection and be designed by Tyga, the brand’s newest creative brand adviser.

Tyga has previously designed sneakers for Reebok, boxers for Crisp, and watches for Last Kings.

The collection, which Tyga previewed on Instagram and Twitter, includes updates to the brand’s famous looks and a new design influenced by Nike’s Roshe Run sneaker, a style that has spawned dozens of copycats since its 2012 release. The most recognizable, at least for children of the ’90s: A limited-edition “Liquid Gold” revamp of L.A. Lights, complete with blinking soles. Here’s another style, a Michael Jackson-inspired black leather sneaker with buckles and studs:

L.A. Gear plans to start selling the new sneakers this spring on its relaunched website and through retail partners, where they will sell for $100 to $110. Readers, are you ready to add a pair to your closet?

[h/t: Women’s Wear Daily]AH