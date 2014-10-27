These Insane Kinetic Sculptures Look Like “Inception” Brought To Life

Trained as a computer engineer in Caracas, Elias Crispin is a Venezuelan-born, Paris-based artist who specializes in making kinetic installations, with geometry that changes over time. Any one of his sculptures could pass for a scene from Inception.

Although his work looks magical and gravity-defying, his process is actually fairly straightforward. Using a combination of metal and plexiglas, Crispin employs computers and custom-controlled motors to animate different sections of his sculpture using nearly invisible nylon threads.

The result is a series of sculptures that look like vector graphics, but mutate and change in front of your eyes.

You can read more about his work here, or check out his Vimeo channel here.JB