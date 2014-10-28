Watch 30 Classic Album Covers Come To Life

Is there anything that hasn’t been said about Prince’s eponymous album? The feathered hair, the bare shoulders, the chest hair, the sensuous stare. The mustache! For 35 years, the Prince album cover has melted men and women alike. Now imagine it coming alive. Or don’t imagine and watch it actually happen in a new project by Israeli creatives Roy Kafri and Vania Heymann say.

Last week, the pair released the music video for Kafri’s barebones single “Mayokero,” featuring nearly 30 iconic vinyl records and their accompanying artwork beatboxing on a quiet street. It was “made out of love and admiration for all the musicians and visual artists [whose] art we grew up listening to and staring at” they write. Among the chosen few are Carole King’s Tapestry, The Beatles’ Revolver, a slowly rotting banana on the cover of 1967’s The Velvet Underground & Nico, and, a personal favorite, Aretha Franklin rounding out the song’s chorus from the cover of Sunday Morning Classics. Watch it all come to life below:

There are a few notable titles missing (Al Green: Greatest Hits, anyone?), but we should just appreciate that Kafri and Heymann glossed over the more upsetting album covers of the 20th century. We don’t need this guy’s flute haunting our dreams.NR