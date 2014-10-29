This Is A Very Important Game About Toasting Bread

Every slice of bread is born with one purpose: Some would say it’s to be eaten, but a more nuanced take is that bread is born to nourish humanity, to feed those biochemical sparks that we sometimes call a soul. But will it succeed before growing too stale or moldy? Before that moment when the once-exuberant slice of bread is cast aside and thrown into the trash by the society it was born into specifically to feed?

With that in mind, I’d like you to read the tagline for a new video game called I am Bread through the most earnest internal monolog you’ve got on life support inside that jaded soul: I am Bread is “the beautiful story of one slice of bread’s epic and emotional journey as it embarks upon a quest to become toasted.”

And I really think its creators at Bossa Studios mean it.

You control the four corners a bread slice as it wobbles its way towards any variety of household objects that might toast it. The gameplay style seems to cross the rolling antics of Katamari Damacy with the suburban mise-en-scène of Elebits. Along the way, it appears that you must balance both “edible” and “deliciousness” meters. Sure, you can plop your hero into the toilet on its way to the toaster, but that might not be the best way to win. And besides, what did that poor, loyal slice of bread ever do to you, asshole?

Yes, I Am Bread is completely absurd, but so is the way we anthropomorphize the things around us. Look for the game at an undisclosed date, probably for PC.

