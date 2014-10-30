Read About How Hotels Get You To Reuse Towels. Everyone’s Doing It

Earlier this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency started a program to reduce hotel water consumption called the H2Otel Challenge . In addition to installing new equipment, such as water-efficient toilets, faucets, and shower heads, hotels are encouraged to give guests the option of reusing their towels and sheets with those little signs that have become ubiquitous across the United States. You know, the ones that look like this:

What the EPA doesn’t mention (at least in its factsheets available online) is that the wording used in designing these signs matters–a lot. Signs that draw on our concern for the environment, as the above one does, are good motivators. But new and old evidence alike suggests that signs drawing on our sense of social norms, telling us just how many other people in our same position reused a towel or a linen, are better ones.

The instant-classic study on the subject appeared in a 2008 issue of the Journal of Consumer Research. Knowing the basic power of social norms, behavioral scientists Noah Goldstein, Robert Cialdini, and Vladas Griskevicius created two versions of the towel re-use signs for guests. One gave the standard industry message playing on environmental concerns. It said this:

“HELP SAVE THE ENVIRONMENT. You can show your respect for nature and help save the environment by reusing your towels during your stay.”

The other focused on social norms:

“JOIN YOUR FELLOW GUESTS IN HELPING TO SAVE THE ENVIRONMENT. Almost 75% of guests who are asked to participate in our new resource savings program do help by using their towels more than once. You can join your fellow guests in this program to help save the environment by reusing your towels during your stay.”

Over the next 80 days, with the help of staff at a national hotel chain, the researchers collected data on whether or not guests reused at least one of their towels. They found that guests with the social norm sign reused their towels at a significantly higher rate than those with the standard sign (chart, below). In a second experiment over 53 days, the researchers found that signs referring to guests in that specific room number–as opposed to just other hotel guests in general–served as even stronger motivators for towel reuse.