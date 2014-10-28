In This Airplane Redesign, No One And Everyone Gets A Window Seat

Designers at the Centre for Process Innovation, or CPI, a technology innovation consultancy based in northeast England, have developed a concept for a windowless airplane that would replace today’s standard portholes with a thinner, fuel-efficient fuselage and an interior cabin fitted with interactive digital “wallpaper.”

“We had been speaking to people in aerospace and we understood that there was this need to take weight out of aircraft,” Jon Helliwell, director of printable electronics, told the Guardian. “Follow the logical thought through. Let’s take all the windows out–that’s what they do in cargo aircraft.”

The reduced weight would lower airplanes’ fuel consumption and travelers’ carbon footprints. With 3.1 billion people traveling by air each year, those savings would add up fast.

The cabin would be covered in a large, curved, and interactive screen. OLEDs, or organic light-emitting diodes, which are becoming increasingly bend-able, would be essential to the design’s implementation. “We can make transistors that are flexible but if we can make OLEDs that are flexible, that gives us a lot of potential in the market because we can print OLEDs on to packaging, we can create flexible displays,” Helliwell says. CPI puts a 10-year timeline on the design.

Now if airlines could just get the rights to in-flight movies you might actually want to watch.

[h/t Telegraph]AH